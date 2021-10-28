As polls tighten, both New Jersey and Virginia are at risk of losing Democratic governors.

The only two states in the United States with regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this autumn may potentially lose Democratic governors in November 2 elections that, according to current polls, are becoming increasingly competitive.

Governors of both New Jersey and Virginia are Democrats, with Phil Murphy in New Jersey and Ralph Northam in Virginia. Murphy is facing Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former member of the New Jersey General Assembly, in his re-election campaign.

Northam will not run in this year’s election since Virginia does not allow governors to serve consecutive terms in office. Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is seeking re-election after serving in the position from 2014 to 2018. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, is McAuliffe’s opponent.

In recent polls, the race in Virginia has tightened, with some voter surveys done earlier this month indicating a tie among likely voters between McAuliffe and Youngkin. Other surveys had McAuliffe marginally ahead of Youngkin, with polling averages showing him with a lead of less than 2 points as of Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the difference between voter support for McAuliffe and Youngkin has decreased in recent weeks, summer polls indicated that the candidates have been within 10 points of each other for months. McAuliffe has consistently dominated polls, with Youngkin gaining ground as Election Day approached.

According to polls of New Jersey voters, the race in their state is not as competitive. Throughout the summer, Murphy consistently polled double digits ahead of Ciattarelli. Murphy’s advantage was decreasing to less than 10 points in a handful of surveys taken in September and early October, and when undecided voters leaning toward one campaign or the other were factored in, the candidates were only 4 points apart in a mid-October poll sponsored by Emerson College. In a later survey issued Wednesday by Monmouth University, less than one week before the election, the Democrat’s lead went back up to 11 points.

Despite the fact that the campaign in Virginia has received greater media attention, President Joe Biden visited both states earlier this week and encouraged people to support the Democrats running. Some political analysts believe the Virginia race, in particular, will be a barometer for how the midterm elections in 2022 will turn out.