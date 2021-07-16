As police tape off the road, a body is discovered in a Wirral home.

Following the discovery of a death in a house in Wirral, police stopped roads to traffic.

This morning on Studley Road in Wallasey, there was scientific support (Friday, July, 16).

After observing the number of officers on the school run, residents rushed to Facebook to vent their displeasure.

READ MORE: A father calls the cops when his youngster discovers a magnet in a pond while magnet fishing

The death is being treated as “not suspicious,” according to Merseyside Police.

North West Ambulance Service also acknowledged that they were “called to a private property on Studley Road this morning around 5.25 a.m.”

By clicking here, you can sign up for one of the Liverpool Echo’s free daily and weekly newsletters on news, Liverpool FC, Everton FC, what’s on, and more.