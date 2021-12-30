As police surround the park, a man’s body is recovered from the lake.

This afternoon, a man’s body was recovered from a park’s lake.

The guy was pronounced dead at Birkenhead Park in Wirral immediately after authorities were contacted at 2.05pm, according to Merseyside Police.

An investigation is now underway, with police checking CCTV and interviewing witnesses to determine what happened and locate the man’s relatives.

While the investigation is ongoing, there is still a police presence at Birkenhead Park, and part of the park is closed to the public.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “We can confirm that officers are present at Birkenhead Park in Wirral today, Thursday, December 30.

“At 2.05 p.m., emergency services were summoned after reports of a male’s body being discovered in the lake.

“The male was evacuated from the site and was regrettably pronounced dead.

“The man’s identity is still being sought, and his nearest of kin has been notified.

“An investigation is presently ongoing, with surveillance cameras and witness interviews being conducted in the vicinity. The region surrounding the lake has been roped off for the time being.” Anyone with information that could help the investigation should DM @MerPolCC with log 465 from December 30 in the subject line.