As police search for an ex-boyfriend, a mother and daughter are shot multiple times.

After his ex-girlfriend and her adolescent daughter were shot near their house in Texas, police have listed a guy as a person of interest.

Estella Wilder, 45, and Akyrah King, 16, were shot numerous times just yards away from their home at Hempstead’s Third Street and Donoho on Wednesday (October 6) night, according to ABC13.

Both were transferred to a neighboring hospital, where their injuries were treated.

Eugene Singleton was identified as a person of interest by Hempstead Police investigators who wanted to speak with him about the incident.

Wilder had quit their relationship approximately three weeks ago, according to family members, and she was so afraid of Singleton that she brought King with her to live away from home.

When Wilder and King went to the residence on Wednesday to retrieve some possessions, they were both shot.

According to ABC13, footage from a surveillance camera captured Singleton attempting to get into Wilder’s car immediately after the incident.

Tameka Wilder-Robinson, Wilder’s niece, told ABC13: “He was completely enamored with my aunt. He even admitted to being obsessed with her.” She then claimed that Singleton had harassed Wilder by repeatedly contacting her and attempting to locate her.

Wilder-Robinson went on to say: “He’s a con artist. So, if he called, he’d act as if it was nothing, but he was genuinely looking for her. She blocked all of his phone numbers. He’d call her through his phone’s apps.” She later revealed more details regarding the incident, saying: “The initial shot was intended for her [Wilder’s] head, but it only grazed her. The second bullet hit her in the stomach. He came to assassinate them. Without a doubt.” King was able to flee down the street after being shot, according to Wilder-Robinson, and she knocked on numerous doors before a neighbor dialed 911.

Wilder was also able to call her mother after she was shot using her mobile.

She and her family are now pleading with the public to assist in the search for Singleton. They also charged the Hempstead Police Department with failing to assist Wilder enough.

According to Wilder-Robinson, who spoke to the network, “Every day, it was the same. They weren’t doing nearly enough. They were unconcerned about it.” The Hempstead Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

