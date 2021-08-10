As police seal off a route leading into Liverpool city centre, we will provide live updates.

We'll keep you updated as a key road in and out of Liverpool city centre has been closed due to a crash. According to INRIX, a "accident between the BP Garage and Brunswick Way (Brunswick roundabout)" has closed Sefton Street in both directions. Both directions are becoming increasingly congested. Just after 8 a.m., Arriva North West sent out a tweet to alert passengers. "Incident on Sefton Street, travels will operate as normal from John Lennon Airport (JLA) to Brunswick Station, then turn right along Hill Street, Park Road, Park Lane into Liverpool ONE, omitting a part of Sefton Street and the Strand," they stated.