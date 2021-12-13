As Police Request Documents, the Cash-for-Honors Scandal erupts.

Prince Charles is facing increasing scrutiny after Britain’s top police department requested to see the proof in the cash-for-honors claims.

The Metropolitan Police Department told The Washington Newsday that they had requested access to bombshell leaked messages about The Prince’s Foundation that had been published by a media outlet.

It comes after The Sunday Times revealed that the police’s special investigation team had sent a formal letter to royal aides requesting correspondence.

Michael Fawcett, the charity’s chief executive, recently resigned amid allegations that he offered to help a Saudi millionaire gain a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for donations.

According to a statement provided by Scotland Yard to The Washington Newsday, “Officers have also contacted a media outlet to request specific documents that have been mentioned in published articles so that the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] can take them into account during the investigation. Officers have not yet received the requested materials. At this time, no investigation has been undertaken.” Fawcett did collaborate with “fixers” on honors nominations, according to Charles’ charity, which initiated its own investigation.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator is conducting a separate investigation. Charles has rejected knowledge of the claimed offer through a spokeswoman.

Many of the most shocking disclosures in the controversy, which has been raging since September, have been reported in The Sunday Times.

However, The Mail on Sunday published one key piece of correspondence, a letter from Fawcett to a Saudi tycoon’s adviser.

It was dated August 17, 2017, and it stated: “In light of His Excellency, Sheikh Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz’s continued and most recent generosity, I am pleased to announce to you, in confidence, that we are willing and delighted to help and contribute to the Citizenship application.

“I can also confirm that, in accordance with Her Majesty’s Honors Committee, we are willing to submit an application to enhance His Excellency’s honor from Honorary CBE to KBE.

"Both of these applications will be made in response to the Trust's most recent and planned support, as well as his continuous engagement in the United Kingdom in general. I'm hoping that this affirmation is adequate to allow us to proceed." Both Prince Charles and Fawcett were reported to the police once that communication was discovered.