As police raided sellers working 70 miles from home, they seized cash, knives, and tick lists.

As part of a police operation targeting the influence of Liverpool drug gangs in Shropshire, homes were raided and individuals were taken from jail.

As part of an inquiry into the spread of criminality across the county, knives, cash, and illegal substances were recovered.

Merseyside Police and West Mercia Police worked together to conduct the investigation.

Ten people were detained on suspicion of drug offenses, one was apprehended after fleeing, and another was seized on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers seized £9,000 in cash, as well as drugs and three knives.

The operation was the latest by Merseyside Police targeting criminals from the region, whose reach extends far beyond Liverpool.

It went after County Lines gangs, which are large city networks that carry drugs to smaller cities and villages for resale. Those in charge have influence over a network of dealers and couriers, and their businesses are frequently built on terror, violence, and the exploitation of the weak.

Cumbria, North Wales, and sections of Cheshire and Lancashire are among the most popular destinations for Merseyside residents, although Shropshire is also a viable option.

The towns of Whitchurch, Shropshire, Oswestry, and Market Drayton were the focus of the operation last week.

“We know individuals involved in county lines drug distribution are traveling from Merseyside into Shropshire,” said Detective Constable Ben Docherty of West Mercia Police. Those who engage in this criminal activity are either attempting to exploit vulnerable members of our communities or are themselves being victimized.

“We are collaborating with Merseyside Police to improve our response in order to interrupt their drug supply and protect people who are vulnerable to exploitation.”