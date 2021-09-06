As police officers continue to monitor the town, more teens are being arrested.

Police in Southport have detained four teens as part of a crackdown on unruly behavior.

After other children’s bikes were “forcibly” seized in Southport town centre, two fourteen-year-olds were detained.

Last night, two boys, one from Bootle and the other from Liverpool, were apprehended on Eastbank Street (Sunday).

They’re still in detention, but three bikes have been restored to their owners, according to police.

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of robbery in Marine Park on Thursday and Friday (September 2 and 3), after a 13-year-old boy’s bag was seized on Sunday, August 30.

A 16-year-old Southport boy is also being investigated after an incident on Scarisbrick Avenue on August 27 in which a 16-year-old boy was assaulted.

Three youths, aged 14 to 16, are also being investigated in connection with a stabbing on West Street on August 23, in which a man in his twenties was injured.

The arrests came as police officers in Southport continue to crack down on unruly behavior.

More fights, verbal abuse, and drug usage have been reported in the area, according to officers.

Dispersal zones have been in place around the town center and along the waterfront for the previous two weekends (August 27-29 and September 3-5).

Police officers now have the authority to order persons they suspect of creating or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior.

“This weekend’s dispersal zone is one of many authorities we may employ, and sadly recent instances mean it has been required,” Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher told The Washington Newsday.

“We appreciate and share the local community’s worry over recent instances, and while it’s encouraging to see arrests, we recognize the impact on individuals who live, work, and visit the region.

“Our town center and seashore should be secure places for everyone to visit, not places where threats and anti-social behavior are common,” says the mayor.

