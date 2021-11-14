As police make terror arrests, city leaders ask for calm in the aftermath of the explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

An explosion outside Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital killed one man and injured another this evening, leaving the city in shock.

The city’s leaders have urged residents to remain calm as counter-terrorism police investigate the circumstances surrounding the automobile explosion outside the hospital.

Three guys were arrested under the Terrorism Act after raids were carried out in various parts of the city.

Following today’s horrific events, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson asked residents to remain calm.

She also appreciated the em’s response.