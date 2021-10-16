As police investigate a ‘nasty altercation’ near a yacht club, a pensioner is struggling for his life.

Following an incident in Liverpool Marina on Friday, a man in his 70s is in critical condition in hospital.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the area after reports of an attack.

A retiree who was rushed to the hospital is presently in a critical but stable condition, according to police.

Officers were called to the marina and the Coburg Wharf area after Merseyside Police received complaints of a man being assaulted.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault, and the pensioner was sent to the hospital.

According to a police spokesperson, “Officers were dispatched to Coburg Wharf/ Liverpool Marina around 8.05 p.m. following complaints of a man in his 70s being beaten.

“A 40-year-old man was apprehended nearby and charged with s18 assault. He is currently being held in jail and will be interrogated by officers.

“A 70-year-old guy was brought to the hospital in critical condition.”

The senior was still in the hospital on Saturday afternoon, while the suspect was still in prison.

Detectives erected a wide cordon around The Yacht Club restaurant, its parking lot, and a portion of sidewalk along South Ferry Quay as part of their investigation into the alleged attack.

Customers were turned away by police, and possible witnesses were claimed to be confined inside the restaurant while investigations were underway.

One witness told The Washington Newsday that he witnessed a “nasty fight” outside the venue.

Throughout Friday night, forensics officers were present, however the police cordon had been loosened by Saturday AM.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC), phone 101, or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.