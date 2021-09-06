As police invade homes to ‘improve the region,’ they smash windows.

Police smash the window of a front door to gain in in footage from raids targeting homes in Kirkdale.

Merseyside Police officers arrived on Kirkdale on Friday, September 3 as part of the Safer Streets project to carry out two warrants in the area.

Merseyside Police have released footage of police jumping out of a vehicle and shattering a front door window to gain entry into a residence in the region.

While the warrants were being served on the ground, the force’s Underwater Search Team searched the canal and seized ammunition.

Due to ‘police diving in progress,’ a notice near where officers were working warned residents not to use boats in the vicinity.

“We pledged in July that we would listen to the concerns of local residents, and today’s activity is just one example of us addressing some of those issues,” said A/Inspector Sean Harrison of Local Policing.

“We know that drug dealing can taint a town, so it’s critical that we have this two-way dialogue with the community so that we can understand the issues and take action, as we did today.

“By working together, we can improve the quality of life of local residents while also helping to revitalize their neighborhood and create a healthy community.”

As of now, no arrests have been made as a result of the warrants.

Liverpool City Council has also been undertaking street clean ups as part of the Safer Streets project, removing graffiti and trash from the region.

If you need to get in touch with the Kirkdale Local Policing Team, send an email to [email protected] or phone 101.