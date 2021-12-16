As police deliver a warning, teens ‘dice with death’ on railway tracks.

Following an increase in reports of trespassing on railroad lines, police have issued a warning to parents to keep watch of their children.

To avoid “dancing with death,” the British Transport Police is advising youths to stay away from railway lines.

Trespassing and criminal damage reports have increased in the Ellesmere Port, Hooton, and Overpool areas.

Following allegations of antisocial behavior, fires being started, and a rise in trespass incidents, patrols in these locations have been enhanced in recent weeks.

However, officials believe it is only a matter of time before someone is gravely injured or killed as a result of loitering near the rails.

“Trespassing on the train means dicing with death,” warned Chief Inspector Jayne Lewis. Every year, we deal with hundreds of situations, many of which result in fatalities or life-altering injuries.

“Parents and caregivers can play a critical role in preventing trespass-related tragedies.”

“Assist us by keeping track of your teenagers and talking to them about the dangers of loitering near the railway.”

“Please talk to those in your care about it and encourage them to stay off the tracks.”

“Trespassing on the railway can have catastrophic, life-changing repercussions for the individual, their loved ones, and the wider society,” British Transport Police Superintendent Alison Evans said.

“Please make sure you understand the fundamentals of rail safety and pass this information on to your loved ones.” “Avoid the railroad tracks.” Anyone who sees someone trespassing should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 to report it. In case of an emergency, dial 999.

The following safety messages should be shared with children by parents and carers, according to the British Transport Police:

The rail system is never turned off. The overhead cables and third rail are powered by electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The third rail is the most dangerous since it appears to be a regular rail but actually contains 750 volts. The DC current that passes through is three times stronger than the electricity you use at home.

Once the last passenger services have run, the rail network does not go to sleep. Freight trains run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Never assume you already know anything. “The summary has come to an end.”