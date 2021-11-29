As police cordon off the roundabout, a man is struck by a BMW.

Police have closed off a roundabout after a man was struck by a car this morning.

The accident happened on Bridge Road near Princess Way in Seaforth, and emergency services are on the scene.

They were dispatched at 7.55 a.m. to reports of a collision between a man and a black BMW.

The man was sent to hospital with a significant head injury, according to Merseyside Police.

The motorist stayed at the site and is helping investigators with their investigations.

While emergency personnel attend to the incident, the roundabout at Princess Way and Church Road is presently closed.

People are being encouraged to stay away from the area if at all possible and take a different route.

Drivers were urged to reverse back as they were rerouted away from the area, and traffic was seen waiting down Princess Way this morning.

“At around 7.55 a.m. today (Monday 29 November), officers were alerted to a complaint of a collision on Bridge Road in Litherland involving a man and a black BMW,” a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, using reference 21000827771, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.