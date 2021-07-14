As police cordon off the road, a pedestrian is struck by a car.

A route is currently closed due to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

After reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car on Weldon Road in Walton, Merseyside Police went to the scene.

Officers have established a cordon and restricted the route, which is located just off County Road, to passing vehicles.

READ MORE: Dad shocked after going to a stranger’s house to retrieve £300 his kid misplaced

The cordon can be entered and exited by residents on the street.

Officers and an unmarked police cruiser remain on the scene.

The degree of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.