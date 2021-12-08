As Plan B kicks in, Boris Johnson advises people to work from home.

Boris Johnson said tonight that beginning Monday, office workers will be required to work from home.

The statement follows an alarming increase in the number of persons who have tested positive for the newest and most dangerous coronavirus strain, the Omicron variation.

He announced the government will reinstate the instruction to work from home in a press conference from No 10 Downing Street.

He stated, ” “Employers should use the remainder of the week to talk to employees about new arrangements.

“If possible, start working from home on Monday. If you have to go to work, do so, but if you can, work from home.

“I understand that may be difficult for many people, but limiting your interaction at work will assist to slow transmission.”

Boris Johnson continued, ” “We can’t say for sure whether Omicron is milder than preceding variations.

“So, while the situation may improve, and I genuinely hope it does, we know that the ruthless logic of exponential growth could result in a significant increase in hospitalizations and, regrettably, deaths.

“That’s why it’s now the proportionate and responsible thing to do in England, while continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the devolved administrations, to halt the spread of the virus and buy ourselves time to get more boosters into arms, especially among the elderly and vulnerable.”