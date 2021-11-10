As Philippe Coutinho lashes out, Liverpool has been told that two players will cost them the title.

Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool midfielder, has defended himself and his professionalism in the wake of reports that he refused to play for Barcelona last weekend.

Coutinho was said to have refused to come on after the final whistle in some sources, while interim Barcelona coach Sergi Barjuan was said to be dissatisfied by his attitude during warm-ups.

According to sources in Spain, some of Coutinho’s teammates contacted him during training to express their concerns about his behavior and attitude.

However, while on international duty with Brazil, the former Liverpool midfielder has dismissed claims that he was disrespectful at Camp Nou.

The absence of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Tony Cascarino, is costing Liverpool this season because neither Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain nor Thiago Alcantara are good enough to replace him.

The Dutchman’s five-year time at Anfield came to an end in the summer when his contract, which he signed after arriving from Newcastle in 2016, expired.

This season, Wijnaldum has been replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Naby Keita on a regular basis.

Cascarino, on the other hand, believes that neither Oxlade-Chamberlain nor Thiago have the same skill set as Wijnaldum.

