As Philippe Coutinho flees Barcelona in despair, Liverpool might be in line for a monetary bonanza.

This is your Sunday, July 11 morning digest.

Even if Philippe Coutinho had been a relative success at Barcelona, there would have been a case to be made that Liverpool had gotten a decent deal for £143 million.

However, Coutinho being labeled a success in Spain by any criterion is far from the case. Unless something spectacular happens, that will never be the case.

Coutinho is leading a list of big-money recruits that includes the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, who could be moved on this summer due to Barcelona’s dire financial situation.

Lionel Messi’s new contract will be unable to be funded if they are unable to sell them, and free agents such as Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero, who have already committed to join Camp Nou, will be unable to register with La Liga.

The whole story is told by Matt Addison.

Luis Alberto appears to have vanished.

FSG, on the other hand, could profit handsomely from the mystery disappearance.

The former Liverpool midfielder did not attend Lazio’s pre-season training.

On Thursday, the offensive midfielder did not respond to the request to join his colleagues in Formello.

According to reports, the 28-year-old wants to leave the Serie A club this summer and is using his refusal to attend pre-season as a negotiating strategy.

“Luis Alberto did not react to a call, it is a managerial and corporate problem,” Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri stated in a press conference yesterday.

The complete story is told by Isabel Baldwin.