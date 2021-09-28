As petrol pumps run dry, Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Shell provide gasoline updates.

As some forecourts’ pumps run dry, ministers have urged customers to cease “panic-buying” gasoline and return to their normal buying habits.

The Motor Fuel Group is the largest operator in the United Kingdom. EG, which also controls Asda, as well as Esso, BP, Shell, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons, are among the other corporations.

In order to maintain supplies, EG and Asda imposed spending limitations on individual drivers, limiting fuel purchases to £30.

According to Esso owner ExxonMobil, which runs the sites, a “limited number” of Tesco refilling stations have also been disrupted.

Around 20 of BP’s 1,200 petrol forecourts were closed owing to a lack of available fuel, with 50 to 100 sites affected by the loss of at least one grade of fuel, according to the company.

According to a statement released by Shell, ExxonMobil, and other industry groups, the supply constraints were caused by “temporary increases in consumer demand.”

“It’s a fast-moving scenario, and we’re working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can keep our pumps open and service our customers,” Morrisons stated.

“We’re experiencing significant demand for fuel,” Sainsbury’s said. We’re working closely with our supplier to ensure that supply is maintained, and all of our sites are receiving fuel.”

Motorists got apprehensive after hearing last week that BP had told the government that it might not be able to complete all supplies due to HGV driver shortages, and they hurried to the gas stations.

This sparked fear and resulted in a surge in demand, exacerbating supply concerns.

Yes. The volume of petroleum passing through refineries is not a problem. ExxonMobil, which owns Esso forecourts and manages the UK’s largest refinery, said operations are regular and that distribution locations have “good supply.”

The issue is getting it to the pumps and responding to the recent demand spike. As a result of the increased demand, the Petrol Retailers Association warned that up to two-thirds of its almost 5,500 independent outlets were out of fuel on Sunday.

Forecourt owners are hopeful that the initial rush to the pumps will subside and that supply will improve.