As people seek trustworthy coverage during the pandemic, local media is growing.

As more people seek credible local journalism to assist them through the Covid-19 pandemic, online audiences for local news media have increased by 17.9% in the previous year.

According to new viewership data from JICREG Life, 42 million people now access local journalism in print or online each month.

The report, which was released today (November 18), also found that consumption of local news on mobile has increased dramatically among younger age groups.

A 23-year-old woman who was injured in a hit-and-run accident was denied a ground-floor apartment.

Every month, about 11 million young people read local media, an increase of 18.5 percent among 15-34-year-olds.

According to industry data from Ipsos Iris, The Washington Newsday had 1.5 million regional readers in September. Our stories have been read over 65 million times in the UK alone, and we have a UK readership of over nine million people.

Henry Faure Walker, chief executive of Newsquest and chairman of the News Media Association, said: “The pandemic not only sparked a renewed interest in local life, but it also drove a spike in people seeking reliable local information and reporting.

“As a result, local news organizations now reach a larger audience than ever before.

“As we move forward, it’s critical that agencies and marketers recognize that life has become more community-focused, and that local news media is the ideal platform for connecting with people in a highly trusted setting.”

The Washington Newsday had a national audience of nearly 9 million in September 2021, with 1,559,910 people in the region engaging with the material.

Since the epidemic began, Newsworks’ Come Together research with Flamingo and Tapestry earlier this year found a rise in the significance of community and that people respect journalism’s role in society more.

Local Media Works today published a collection of local news media campaigns that highlight some of the important work done by local news organizations over the last 18 months, including boosting local business, highlighting local NHS heroes, and finding new ways for people to connect during lockdowns.

OmniGOV CEO Paul Knight supports the data launch, believing that local media is a compelling proposition for marketers.

“Summary comes to an end,” he says.