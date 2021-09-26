As people rush to acquire gas, there are rules about filing gasoline cans at garages.

Motorists in Merseyside have been queuing for hours this weekend due to fears of a petrol scarcity.

Long lineups have been observed in Belle Vale, Southport, and sections of Wirral, following BP’s announcement that some garages are suffering shortages.

Despite the fact that Asda told The Washington Newsday that there are “no present fuel supply difficulties,” some drivers are already panicking and buying gas at garages.

As people race to get gasoline, there are traffic jams and long lines.

The issue is being blamed on a shortage of HGV drivers, which has caused delays in bringing gasoline to garages, with some even closing as supplies run out.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has not ruled out deploying the army to forecourts or loosening laws to alleviate the driver shortage.

The government is recommending motorists to buy gasoline routinely rather than in a panic, as prices are expected to rise owing to the restricted supply.

According to the RAC’s most recent petrol prices, unleaded costs 135.90 pence per litre (PPL), super unleaded costs 148.23 PPL, and diesel costs 137.62 PPL, as prices continue to fluctuate due to the driver shortage.

“Cases of full forecourt stock-outs have been rare,” said Gordon Balmer of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), “so the durability of retail fuels is not under issue, which is excellent news for motorists.”

Following this, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reassured that refineries had “enough of gasoline,” but warned that if the problem worsened, the army might be called in to help supply gasoline to garages.

However, he noted that “technicalities” could make it difficult for military troops to transition to civilian cars.

Because of the effects of Brexit and the pandemic, the UK is predicted to be 100,000 HGV drivers short, and Tesco has announced that it would close petrol stations due to the scarcity, there are fears that panic buying will occur.

Officials have cautioned, however, that due of the dangers of storing gasoline at home, drivers should continue to purchase gasoline as usual.

Here are the main laws that drivers should be aware of if they intend to store. “The summary has come to an end.”