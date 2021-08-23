As people recall the man who was “liked by everyone,” “Johnny Welly” passes away.

Following the death of a well-known St Helens man, tributes have poured in.

John Smith, a resident of Sherdley Court Care Home in Rainhill, died on Saturday ( August 21.)

“We are very sad to confirm that John died away this morning,” the post said. John was a much-loved part of the St Helens community, and we know you will sympathize with our grief and loss.

“John was a cherished Sherdley Court resident, and we are honored and grateful that he was a member of our family over the last several years. “Rest in Peace, Sir.”

Mr Smith was known as ‘Johnny Welly’ in the St Helens region, and many members of the community paid tribute to him on social media.

“It is strange knowing that we will never see John again,” one individual wrote. It felt strange to expect to see him today. John, get some rest.”

“It’s really sad John was loved by everyone and will be greatly lost by the people of St Helens,” said another.

Another person suggested a statue of John, writing, “Should be a statue made of him dancing in the town hall square.” He put more smiles on people’s faces than anyone else in town.”

“Thank you to all your personnel who looked after this fantastic guy,” one of them said. “I’ll keep him safe.”

Mr Smith’s funeral expenses have now been funded through a Go Fund Me website.

“Johnny was a highly popular man, everyone around knew Johnny,” said a note on the page.

“Everyone called him Johnny Wellies all over the place.

“My mother took Johnny to school. My mother said he was such a sweet guy who always complimented her.

“I always had time to stop and talk to Johnny,” says the narrator. I would buy him a drink and occasionally dinner. For a drink, I always gave him a couple of (pound). Johnny had his issues, but I was unconcerned. I photographed Johnny as he was on that particular day.

“Unfortunately, Johnny passed away today, and I’d like to put up this fund-raising page.”

