As people race to acquire gas, there are traffic congestion and long lines.

Fears of supply shortages have caused lines to form at gas stations around the region.

Long lines have been recorded in Belle Vale, Southport, Litherland, Formby, and other sections of Wirral.

According to the travel data website Inrix, traffic on Great Howard Street is slow and heavy owing to traffic queueing at the Costco gas station.

BP has reported that some of its 1,200 garages are suffering shortages, while Esso and Tesco have also had to close a few forecourts.

However, one big store has stated that there are no shortages of gasoline.

According to The Washington Newsday, an Asda spokeswoman said the business is “not currently experiencing any fuel supply concerns” and that gas stations are open as usual.

According to the Road Haulage Association, there is a 100,000-driver shortfall.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has not ruled out deploying the army to forecourts or loosening laws to alleviate the driver shortage.

“If it will truly help, we would bring them in,” Mr Shapps said on BBC Breakfast when asked about it.

People are encouraged to buy gasoline “as normal.”

The government agreed that there were “problems facing numerous industries across the UK, and not only in terms of HGV drivers,” according to a spokesman for the prime minister.

He went on to say that there was no scarcity of fuel and that the supply network was “extremely resilient and robust.”