As people paid respect to the victim of an automobile accident, he was described as a “lovely man.”

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Liverpool, and tributes have been given to him.

The man, who was in his 50s, was killed after he was struck by a silver Ford Focus at the intersection of Stopgate Lane in Norris Green.

The man was carried away by ambulance on Wednesday, November 10, but died in hospital a short time later, according to police.

The man’s next of kin has been notified of his death, according to officers, and an inquiry has been initiated.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Condolences have poured in for the man’s family, with many people flocking to social media to express their condolences.

Sandy Bell expressed herself as follows: “I witnessed the aftermath, which was horrifying. I prayed for a miracle, but he was severely injured. My condolences to his family; may he rest in peace.” Jan Sime remarked: “RIP, it’s very sad. Sincere condolences to the family and friends.” “Thinking of all the relatives, utterly awful,” added a third, Sam Glorman. “He was a wonderful man RIP,” said Twitter user @Marion23. Witnesses said that while waiting for emergency services to come, individuals in the neighbourhood attempted to save the man’s life.

According to Sue Curran, “A man in his fifties was killed when he was hit by a car. It appeared to be in horrible shape. I was in the area right after it happened. So depressing. He was thinking about his family.” Victoria Clare continued, ” “I saw this and it was heartbreaking. Rip to the gentleman, my heart goes out to him and his family.” Kelly Walsh remarked, “So depressing. I was caught in traffic when I saw him receiving CPR and prayed that he would be well. His family is in our thoughts and prayers.” Danielle Ryan expressed herself as follows: “I observed someone giving the man CPR in the middle of the road when I was on the bus earlier. Heartbreaking.” Tracey Robbo added: “What a tragedy; I hope the woman performing CPR receives the assistance she requires following this… xx R.I.P xx, thinking about the man’s family” Anyone with knowledge on the crash is being asked to contact the police.

