As pediatric COVID cases rise, a Utah doctor says children’s hospitals are “filled to the brim.”

The sole children’s hospital in Utah says it’s stressed as the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases rises in the United States.

According to Salt Lake City-based television station KSL News, Andrew Pavia, the director of epidemiology at Utah’s Primary Children’s Hospital, his institution and children’s hospitals around the country are “full to the brim” and operating at extreme surge capacity.

Pavia revealed at a news conference on Thursday that a young patient died at his hospital last week as a result of COVID-19.

The doctor stated, “It was really traumatic on the personnel here.”

According to KSL, the increase in patients at the Utah hospital is attributed not only to COVID-19, but also to seasonal respiratory illnesses and trauma cases. COVID, on the other hand, is the “straw that’s breaking the camel’s back in the health-care system,” according to Pavia.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, well over 250,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States last week, the largest number of weekly pediatric cases since the pandemic began.

“Child cases have surged dramatically since early summer, with over 750,000 instances added between August 5 and September 2,” according to the organization.

“At this point, it appears that severe COVID-19 disease in children is unusual. However, further research on the pandemic’s long-term consequences on children is urgently needed, particularly how the virus may impair infected children’s long-term physical health, as well as its emotional and mental health repercussions,” they noted.

The spike in COVID-19 instances among children, according to Pavia, is a “effect of a fundamental change in the way we’re behaving,” including not masking in classrooms and not wearing masks in public.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in large numbers at other children’s hospitals.

The highly contagious Delta version “seems to be producing more symptoms in children than the initial COVID variant,” said to Dr. Michael Bigham, a pediatric ICU physician at the Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

Bigham added, “We’re seeing more children with the Delta variety who are becoming more ill, and even more kids in our intensive care units.”

According to the Journal-News, approximately 40% of kids in the intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s hospital in Ohio have COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a total of 13 youngsters were admitted to the hospital with the. This is a condensed version of the information.