As passengers flee for their life, a gunman opens fire on a car.

Three passengers flee for their lives after a shooter opens fire on their vehicle in this terrifying video.

Three guys rush out of a car and run away as shots are fired in the video, which was filmed on Stanley Road in Kirkdale.

On a bike, a gunman can be seen riding down the road before jumping off and opening fire.

Before the driver pulls away from the incident, others within the vehicle attempt to flee on foot.

Merseyside Police were alerted to a shooting when two men, one in his twenties and the other in his thirties, arrived at the Royal with gunshot wounds to their hands and legs at 12.50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. This evening, they stayed in the hospital.

Detectives suspect they were attacked on Stanley Road, where a trail of blood was discovered near the intersection with Pansy Street, based on their investigations.

On Wednesday, forensics officers sealed off the area and investigated everything. Outside the Royal, a police cordon was also erected.

Footage of the incident has subsequently surfaced on the internet and has been widely shared on social media.

A gunman jumps from the back of a bike before starting fire on a car parked on Stanley Road, according to the movie. Three men exit the vehicle, one of them tries to cover behind it while being shot at with a revolver, and flee. The gunman is seen pursuing them and firing at least one shot as he does so.

Following the incident, Merseyside Police issued a public call for information.

“We’re working to piece together exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Stanley Road and Pansy Street around midnight and saw or heard anything, either the shooting itself or any people fleeing the area, and vehicle details,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the force’s Firearms Investigation Team.

“A number of firearms have been removed from the streets in recent days, and there has been a decrease in these types of occurrences in recent months.

“It is critical to achieve such success.”

