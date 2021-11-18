As part of the relief package, Americans will receive assistance with heating and utility bills this winter.

The Biden administration announced that billions of dollars will be distributed to help Americans pay their heating and energy bills this winter.

The money will come from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, or American Rescue Plan, according to the Associated Press. The package includes $4.5 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, an increase from the $3-4 billion it receives annually.

This program is designed to assist persons in state, local, and tribal communities who may not have access to or be qualified for other programs who are facing high heating expenditures this winter.

According to the Labor Department’s consumer price index, electricity and natural gas costs are nearly 11% more than last year. Heating oil costs have more than doubled, according to the Energy Information Administration.

According to the Associated Press, Gene Sperling, who is directing the implementation of the American Rescue Strategy, the plan was created to accommodate for such challenges.

“It’s another instance where the American Rescue Plan took extra efforts to assure we’d be ready,” Sperling explained. “These new programs and funds were created to ensure that if the weather turned colder or prices rose, we’d have the most resources ever to assist as many hard-pressed families as possible.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The White House invited leaders from governors’ offices on a conference call on Thursday afternoon to discuss how to distribute the funds and coordinate across programs. Sperling, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Michigan, and Minnesota will also speak on the call.

The assistance contributes to the creation of a cushion that reduces the impact of rising energy expenses in the run-up to winter. Republican MPs have claimed that the March relief package resulted in increased inflation, with prices in October 6.2 percent higher than a year before. The GOP claims that the Biden stimulus package injected too much money into the economy, causing prices to rise and harming middle- and lower-income families.

“The Democrats’ inflation is acting like an ultra-punitive tax on the American folks who can least afford it,” Kentucky Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday.

