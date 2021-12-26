As part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, pubs, clubs, and taverns may have their hours extended.

According to government plans, pubs, clubs, and bars could be permitted to stay up until the early hours of the morning during next year’s bank holiday weekend to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Under the draft rule, venues across England and Wales would be authorized to serve customers for an extra two hours to commemorate the monarch’s 70th year in power.

During the extended bank holiday weekend, Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to extend licensing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4.

Ministers have promised a presentation that will combine “ceremonial splendour” with “technology displays” to commemorate the “unique milestone in national life.”

A live concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars, as well as a fashion show, are among the events planned.