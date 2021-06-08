As part of the Platinum Jubilee festivities next year, the Queen will bestow city status on UK communities.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, a competition has been created for local governments to seek for city status for their district or town.

For the first time in ten years, the Cabinet Office has announced that the Civic Honours competition will offer winning towns city status and winning cities Lord Mayoralty or Provostship status.

Local governments in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be able to enter the competition and argue why their area merits one of these awards.

I welcome submissions from local authorities around the United Kingdom, as well as lively towns and cities with distinct identities, histories, and senses of community.

From June 2 to June 5, 2022, the nation will commemorate the monarch’s milestone with a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

The Queen will have been monarch for 70 years on February 6, 2022, marking the first time a British monarch has ruled for seven decades.

According to the Cabinet Office, the city status competition will be accessible for the first time to proposals from Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

Existing cities in the UK can compete for a Lord Mayoralty, or Lord Provostship as it is known in Scotland, in addition to the city status competition.

This is a distinction bestowed on a select few long-established and prominent cities, allowing the Mayor or Provost to be referred to as the Lord Mayor or Lord Provost during their tenure of office.

The competition will close on December 8 this year, and all legitimate entries will be considered individually on their merits before ministers make recommendations to the Queen.

The Cabinet Office notes that the number of awards made across the UK, Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies will be determined by the quality of the applications received.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for towns and communities throughout the country to display their legacy and tell us more," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.