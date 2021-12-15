As part of the ‘Plan B’ covid limitations, Liverpool have confirmed adjustments to match access at Anfield.

After the government enacted its ‘Plan B’ in reaction to the appearance of the Omicron version, Liverpool will undertake spot checks on supporters’ covid certification at Anfield ahead of matches before individuals enter the stadium.

NHS Covid passes must be presented to enter any stadium with a capacity of more than 10,000 people, and football matches are no exception.

The Reds’ home match against Newcastle United will be the first to be affected by the new rules, and fans are encouraged to make sure they have the NHS Covid pass downloaded on their phone or can show proof of a negative lateral flow test before arriving.

They risk being denied entrance if they are unable to submit this legally required proof.

Supporters who have been emailed a health declaration form prior to a match will now be required to complete it, and facial coverings are also required when going around the stadium.

“Our goal is to make sure spectators can get inside the stadium in the same manner they would ordinarily,” said Paul Cuttill, LFC’s VP of Stadium Operations.

“As a result, we’ll be conducting spot checks both before guests enter hospitality and asking individuals in line at turnstiles to show proof of their covid certification.”

“Everyone must have this certification in order to attend games, therefore we’ll be taking people out of lines to check for proof of certification.”

“If they have it, they will be able to enter the stadium normally.” They will be denied access if they haven’t done so.” Under the revised Plan B rules, one of the following is required to get entrance to stadiums for matches.

NHS Covid Pass – immunization record with two doses (and booster if you have had it)

COVID recovery certificate OR confirmation of a negative PCR or NHS lateral flow test

COVID digital certificate issued by the European Union

For those who have been twice vaccinated, a COVID pass letter is required.

Email or text message confirming a negative COVID test

After purchasing tickets for a match at Anfield, supporters who receive an email from the club asking them to complete a health declaration form must submit the form at least four hours before kick-off, as per Premier League regulations.

The club is going to do it. “The summary has come to an end.”