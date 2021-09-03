As part of the owner’s 10-day plan, work on the renowned Sergeant Pepper’s Bistro site has begun.

The sight of workers refurbishing the former Sergeant Pepper’s Bistro site has reignited optimism about its future.

For the past 18 years, the old restaurant at the end of Penny Lane has been vacant, and the Beatles-inspired monument has been in desperate need of a makeover.

Over the last decade, owner Raad “Ray” Maatook has often stated that Sergeant Pepper’s would reopen, but this has yet to materialize.

People who reside in Southport told a mother who had planned a staycation there to cancel it.

The billionaire purchased the property in 1989, but it closed in 2003 and has never reopened, despite having been granted planning approval for a first-floor extension.

Originally, it served as a tram stop and inspector’s office, with public restrooms built to the back of the structure.

It was then reopened as a café and restaurant, with Beatles images, posters, and memorabilia adorning the walls. It is still a favorite site for Beatles enthusiasts visiting the city for tours.

Mr. Maatook is still extremely protective of the structure, arguing that he needs to find the correct owner for it, and has turned down prospective businesses as being “not right for the neighborhood.”

Councillors have urged that Mr Maatook’s Sergeant Pepper’s Bistro be “confiscated” in recent years, but the businessman told The Washington Newsday this week that he is still devoted to finding the “perfect” tenant.

Workmen refurbishing the structure this week have reignited speculation over its future.

Mr Mattook stated that he is in talks with “two or three” serious parties, but that he has yet to make a judgment on their proposed plans for the property.

According to him, all of the parties involved are “established” participants in the hospitality business.

Meanwhile, he has decided to renovate the building so that it can be shown off to its full potential as a cultural landmark.

“I have to preserve my property and I believe in the location,” he said, adding that the work was being done “to make it appear the way it deserves to be.” It will look drastically different in ten days than it did before.”

Mr. Mattook stated that the exterior of. “The summary has come to an end.”