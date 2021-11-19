As part of the investigation, the FBI confirms seizing phones and other devices from Project Veritas members.

According to the Associated Press, federal prosecutors acknowledged in a court filing Friday that FBI agents took phones and electronic devices from Project Veritas members as part of an investigation into how the group obtained a diary allegedly belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley.

Agents searched James O’Keef’s home and two others in conjunction with a criminal investigation into how they obtained Ashley Biden’s claimed diary, according to Project Veritas founder James O’Keef.

They urged a judge to appoint a special master to evaluate the seized documents to ensure that prosecutors wouldn’t see confidential files connected to Project Veritas workers and their lawyers.

In a court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors in New York urged a judge to deny the motion. They blacked out critical elements about the case in the brief, but they questioned whether Project Veritas qualified as an independent media group, and suggested it didn’t matter if it did.

“Theft and interstate transportation of stolen items are not protected under the First Amendment,” prosecutors wrote.

In a video aired this month, O’Keefe stated that his organization was contacted late last year by “tipsters” claiming to have a copy of Ashley Biden’s journal that had been “abandoned in a room.”

Project Veritas finally decided not to publish anything from the diary because it couldn’t prove it belonged to Ashley Biden, according to O’Keefe.

The diaries had been turned over to a law enforcement agency, O’Keefe stated in the video. He said that his organization had never “engaged in any criminal action.” “No doubt Project Veritas performed appropriately at each and every step,” he said. The FBI raids were criticized by certain First Amendment groups as a possible infringement of statutes governing when law enforcement personnel can confiscate materials from journalists. Under Biden’s leadership, the Justice Department has stated that it will not utilize subpoenas to seek records from news organizations in most cases, with the exception of when journalists are accused of breaching the law.

"There is considerable uncertainty whether the practices of Project Veritas or its workers in general may be entitled to the protection of a qualified journalistic privilege," federal prosecutors stated in their petition.