As part of the deadly Super Soap Week, the Coronation Street star is rendered unrecognizable.

During Super Soap Week, Leanne Battersby of Coronation Street will be in grave danger.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the wicked Harvey Gaskell is likely to escape from prison during next week’s exciting episodes.

In a long-running saga in the ITV soap, Leanne had submitted testimony in court to convict Harvey after the character played by Will Mellor forced her to become one of his drug mules.

In the future episodes, however, Harvey is going to arrange his escape from prison by injuring himself in prison so that he may go to the hospital.

Harvey’s jail vehicle will collide into Dev’s car as he drives off on a family trip with Aadi and Asha while on his way to undergo treatment.

In the pouring rain, the figure will rise from the ruins and return to the Wetherfield cobbles to exact his retribution.

Leanne Battersby seems scarcely identifiable in her Halloween costume in a preview for next week’s episodes.

In honor of Morticia Adams, Jane Danson’s character has adopted a gothic look.

But, as she is alone in the Bistro, she has no idea what is coming her way.

When Leanne tries to flee, Harvey discovers her whereabouts and binds her hands together using gaffer tape.

Leanne will finally be able to break free, but she will have to do so while being pursued by Harvey.

However, when the ground opens up and swallows one of the actors, the thrilling pursuit scenario comes to an end.

Beginning October 18, Corrie viewers will find out who during the dramatic horror week.