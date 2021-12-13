As part of the Covid-19 booster jab rollout, appointments may be postponed, according to NHS England.

According to NHS England, some planned appointments may have to be rescheduled in order to meet the new objective of giving every adult a Covid-19 booster shot by the end of the year.

Nursing leaders have raised alarm over the vaccine program’s “size and pace” expansion, which aims to vaccinate nearly a million people every day, while a charity has called on the government to guarantee NHS cancer services are “prioritized and protected.”

Fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” causing “many many deaths” pushed the deadline for giving every adult a booster shot ahead by a month.

Boris Johnson said Britain “must quickly fortify our wall of vaccine protection” in a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening, as he set a new goal of jabbing everyone over the age of 18 by the new year.

He claimed that experts have revealed that two doses of a vaccine are “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the new form, and that the NHS might be swamped unless a rapid mass booster campaign is launched.

42 military planning teams will be deployed throughout all health regions as part of the operation to administer millions more vaccines by December 31.

Thousands more vaccinators will be trained, and new vaccination stations and mobile units will be deployed. Clinic hours will be extended to allow individuals to get vaccinated around the clock and on weekends.

“To hit the speed we need, we’ll have to match the NHS’s best vaccination day so far – and then beat it day after day,” Mr Johnson added.

“This will necessitate a tremendous amount of effort.”

“And, in order to focus on boosters and meet this new goal, several other appointments will have to be postponed until the new year.”

“However, if we don’t act now, the wave of Omicron could be so large next year that cancellations and interruptions, such as the loss of cancer appointments, will be far worse.”

According to the, the largest number of vaccines registered in one day in the UK was 844,285 on March 20, 2021, which is equivalent to vaccinating Liverpool’s entire population in one day. “The summary has come to an end.”