As part of the Chancellor’s tobacco tax hike, cigarette prices will climb at 6 p.m.

After a cigarette tax rise was proposed in the most recent budget, smoking is set to become more expensive.

In his budget this afternoon, the Chancellor reaffirmed that tobacco tax hikes would begin at 6 p.m. today, with duty rates on cigarettes increasing at the rate of RPI inflation + 2%.

This implies that the cost of a package of 20 cigarettes will rise by 88p, bringing the total cost of a pack of cigarettes to a staggering £13.60.

Hand-rolling tobacco will increase by RPI inflation plus 6%, resulting in a considerable increase in the price of rolling tobacco.

This means that the average price of a 30g bag of tobacco will climb from £8.14 to £9.02, an increase of 89p.

The tobacco tax usually rises when the budget is set, but it was left out of the Spring budget earlier this year.

However, in 2020, the price was increased again, with cigarettes increasing by 49p and rolling tobacco increasing by 65p.

Price increases on cigarettes are always implemented around 6 p.m. on the day of the budget announcement to discourage individuals from buying in bulk at the lower price.

The tariffs, according to government authorities, are intended to persuade individuals to quit smoking.

Changes to the cost of harder drinks were also included in the budget.

“The stronger the drink, the higher the rate,” Sunak said, referring to whiskey and vodka costs.

However, if you only want a pint or a glass of prosecco, the cost of lesser alcohol is decreasing.

Pubs will pay less tax on draught beer and cider, thanks to a new tax relief announced by the Chancellor.