As part of the 2020 election investigation, subpoenas have been issued for information on every Pennsylvania voter.

As part of the Republican-controlled Legislature’s probe into the 2020 election, a Pennsylvania Senate subcommittee decided to accept 17 subpoenas for personal information on every voter in the state.

As part of their investigation, Republican lawmakers decided on Wednesday to subpoena the administration of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf for voter records, contact between state and county election officials, and other documents.

The last four digits of social security numbers and driver’s license numbers of those who voted in last year’s presidential election will be included in the voter information subpoena. The dissemination of the material to the public is prohibited by Pennsylvania law.

State Republicans also want to know how and when each voter voted, whether by mail or in person, absentee or provisional ballot, in both the presidential election and the primary election in May.

Republicans have disputed that the inquiry is tied to attempts to reverse the election, instead stating that it is part of their promise to undertake a “full forensic investigation” into the matter.

The purpose of the investigation, according to Jason Thompson, a Senate Republican spokesman, is to see if there were any irregularities and, if so, “by what means of voting those issues were most prevalent.”

In 2020, President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes. Several lawsuits disputing the results in the state have been dismissed or have failed in other ways. There was no evidence of voter fraud in the election results, according to county and state audits.

Democrats have stated that they will resist any subpoenas issued. It’s unclear whether Wolf’s administration can be forced to provide over the requested material.

His administration declined to comply with a subpoena linked to the governor’s management of the epidemic last year, claiming that he and those under his jurisdiction “are free from subpoenas relating to the exercise of such authority.”

“Let’s be quite clear, this information request is only another effort to undermine democracy, faith in our elections, and to capitulate to Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election,” Wolf said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It’s a direct continuation of the same lies that led to the Capitol attack, and that have done so much to undermine our political institutions in the ten months since last year’s election,” he continued. Even as members of the This is a condensed version of the information.