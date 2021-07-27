As part of Tate Liverpool’s 2022 project, the Turner Prize will return to the city.

The Turner Prize will be held next year at the Tate Liverpool, according to the announcement.

The previous time Liverpool hosted the coveted prize was nearly 15 years ago, when it was the first gallery outside of London to do so.

The Turner Prize is Tate’s yearly celebration of British artistic excellence, which began in 1984.

Liverpool will host a Halloween carnival, a big advent calendar, and other outdoor activities.

The award is given to a British artist each year for an original exhibition or other kind of artistic presentation, and it has become one of the most well-known art prizes in the world.

When the Turner Prize returns to Albert Dock in summer 2022, it will be accompanied by a large exhibition.

From May to September 2022, the exhibition ‘Radical Settings’ will take over Tate Liverpool, investigating ties to Britain’s rural landscapes.

The exhibition will use paintings, photography, and sculptures to demonstrate how the British countryside has been presented as a place of “mysticism, experimentation, and revolt” in artists’ work.

An impartial jury will announce a shortlist of artists in May 2022, and a winner will be picked on the day of the ceremony in December, following the opening of the show.

“It is lovely to be holding the Turner Prize at Tate Liverpool for the second time,” said Helen Legg, Director of Tate Liverpool. It’s a prize that piques people’s interest and has changed people’s perceptions of modern art.

Our 2022 program, which includes Radical Landscapes and the Turner Prize, will shine a global focus on the city and promises to be exciting and compelling for visitors.”

“It’s a big coup to once again host the coveted Turner Prize in Liverpool,” said Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson.

It’s heartbreaking that in a city known for its vibrant cultural scene, the sector hasn’t been able to shine as brightly as it deserves in the last 18 months.”

From May 2022 to September 2022, Radical Landscapes will occupy Tate Liverpool. From October 2022 to March 2023, the gallery will host the Turner Prize.

“Summary ends.” For additional information about The.