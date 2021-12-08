As part of Plan B, the NHS made a covid pass necessary for nightclubs and other places.

Boris Johnson has stated that the NHS Covid card would be made essential in England in a week for nightclubs and venues with huge attendance.

The Prime Minister confirmed it was time to proceed to “Plan B” of the Government’s coronavirus policy in a press conference this evening, with measures including a return to working from home.

: Watch live as Boris Johnson holds a news briefing on the coronavirus as part of his Plan B measures.

Boris Johnson stated that two doses will be enough for a covid pass, but that this will be reviewed when boosters are implemented.

It’s also possible that a negative lateral flow is acceptable.

“It has become increasingly evident that Omicron is expanding far quicker than the previous Delta form and is spreading swiftly all across the world,” he said during a Downing Street press conference.

“While there have been 568 verified cases in the UK, the true number is very certainly substantially higher.”

“Most concerning, evidence suggests that Omicron’s doubling period is currently between two and three days.”

There are 568 verified cases of the Omicron variety, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, but the current estimate is “probably closer to 10,000.”

Boris Johnson also stated that starting Monday, people should work from home if at all possible.

Face masks will also be made required once more, with wearing one in public indoor venues such as theaters and cinemas becoming a legal obligation.

Boris Johnson announced that, starting of Friday, restrictions prohibiting the wearing of facial coverings would be “further extended” to “most public indoor venues,” such as theaters and cinemas.

“Of course, there will be exclusions where it is not possible, such as when eating, drinking, exercising, or singing,” the Prime Minister said at a press conference in Downing Street.

