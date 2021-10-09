As part of its green energy agenda, the government plans to impose new gas taxes.

Customers’ energy prices could rise even more in the UK, according to rumors that the government is considering to implement additional gas levies.

According to The Times, the government will release a new policy before the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow next month, which pledges the government to lowering energy prices and implementing a gas bill fee to fund low-carbon heating.

On Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the UK aims to produce “clean power” by 2035 as part of the country’s goal of net zero carbon emissions; and earlier this week, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stated that by decarbonizing the UK’s power supply, the Government will ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.

According to the article, the government will conduct a series of discussions before moving forward with the idea, which is expected to begin in 2023 and may add £170 to annual gas bills.

According to the GMB union, the policy would include steps to encourage the sale of heat pumps, which cost on average £8,750 before VAT – nearly a third (31%) of the average household’s whole annual income.

“We’ll spell out our planned heat and buildings policy shortly,” a spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told the Times. There have been no choices made.” It comes as a result of growing energy costs, which have prompted industry executives to warn the government that their firms may have to cease operations or close permanently.

On Friday afternoon, Andrew Large, director-general of the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace, CEO of UK Steel, met with the Business Secretary and other energy-intensive industry executives to discuss the wholesale gas situation.

Following the meeting, Mr Large told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme that it was “quite evident” across all sectors that there are “severe” concerns that manufacturers will cease operations due to high gas prices.

“When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it was very evident across all sectors that there are substantial dangers of effectively industrial stoppages as a result of gas costs being too high to bear, and in,” he said.”

