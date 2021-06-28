As part of her journey to Scotland, the Queen is introduced to Irn-Bru.

The Queen was given a tour of AG Barr’s factory in Cumbernauld, where the soft drink is made, on her first official visit to Scotland following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, also known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, joined her and took a sip of the soft drink while the Queen watched.

Irn-Bru was first introduced in 1901 and has since become a household name in Scotland, rivaling whisky as the country’s national drink.

The Queen visited the factory’s new process facility, talked with staff, and learned about the company’s history.

As part of her annual trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, the 95-year-old monarch will participate in in-person events highlighting Scottish community, creativity, and history over the next four days.

Later this week, she will be joined by her daughter, Princess Royal.

The Queen will remain in the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, her official residence in Scotland, despite continuing to carry out her duties as head of state while grieving for her late husband.

On Monday, William will accompany her to her engagements, while Anne will accompany her on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last year’s Holyrood Week, often known as Royal Week, was canceled due to the epidemic.

Traditional festivities attracting thousands of people, such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse, will not take place this year due to government constraints.

Buckingham Palace emphasized the Queen’s long-standing ties to Scotland in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Tomorrow, The Queen will arrive in Scotland for #RoyalWeek2021,” the statement stated. Royal Week, or ‘Holyrood Week,’ occurs every summer when The Queen and Members of the Royal Family travel across Scotland to celebrate Scottish culture, achievement, and communities.

"By ancestry and profound affection, Her Majesty is linked to Scotland. The Queen has spent summers with her family at Balmoral Castle.