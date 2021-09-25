As part of a tree-planting campaign, new forests will be developed beside waterways.

It has been announced that thousands of acres of new forests along rivers would be planted to help manage flood risks and improve water quality and biodiversity.

By March 2025, the “woodlands for water” project hopes to have created 3,150 hectares (7,780 acres) of woods along rivers and waterways in six catchments spanning Cumbria to Devon.

The Environment Department (Defra) has created the scheme, which has the support of renowned environmental organizations such as the National Trust, Woodland Trust, Rivers Trust, and Beaver Trust.

The Forestry Commission’s new England forest creation offer will allow farmers and landowners to apply for cash. This gives more financial incentives to plant trees in areas where they will have a good impact, such as along rivers and water channels, than previously existed.

Officials say that planting or letting trees to grow organically on and near river banks can prevent pollutants from entering streams, keeping them cleaner, and slowing the flow of water to reduce flood hazards.

By providing shade and lowering water temperatures, woodland corridors along rivers can benefit wildlife and make rivers more adaptable to climate change.

As part of attempts to promote nature in England, it is believed that planting trees will help contribute to a natural network of habitats along some of the country’s 150,000 miles of watercourses.

“This is a really promising and undeveloped area for woodland creation,” Forestry Minister Lord Goldsmith remarked.

“The benefits of planting trees along rivers are numerous, ranging from helping biodiversity recover by creating more natural riverbanks, to reducing the flow of surface water to minimize flooding risk, and improving water quality by buffering rivers from harmful agricultural pollution.”

The project will be carried out by the “riverscapes” collaboration of environmental professionals who will provide expert support in the chosen river catchment areas.

The scheme’s funding comes from the England Trees Action Plan, which aims to get more trees planted in the ground to help with climate change, wildlife, and people.

“By planting the appropriate trees in the right places, we can solve numerous challenges and deliver multiple benefits: more nature, less flooding, more carbon locked up in trees and soils, fewer droughts, and less,” said Mark Lloyd, chief executive of the Rivers Trust.

