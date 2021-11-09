As part of a state-wide crackdown, children in New Jersey can now mow lawns and open lemonade stands without obtaining a permit.

This shift is attributable to newly re-elected Governor Phil Murphy, who signed a bill into law on Monday that allows children to operate pop-up enterprises without the need for municipal permits or licensing. The law still requires local governments to sign approval on such activities in numerous states.

According to the Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice, state officials have defended such regulations by citing worries about child labor or health-code infractions. New Jersey has now joined the rest of the tri-state area, including New York and Connecticut, in allowing children to mow lawns and shovel snow without having to fill out paperwork.

Senator Michael J. Doherty of New Jersey was one of five legislators in Trenton who backed the bill.

“There’s a constant stream of stories from throughout the country of kids being hounded by municipal officials for selling lemonade without permits,” Republican Doherty said. “Instead of providing a safe environment for children to learn about entrepreneurship, overzealous officials are teaching them unpleasant lessons about the government’s strong hand.” Doherty initially became involved in this problem in 2016, after two adolescents were warned by police officers to stop offering snow shoveling services door-to-door. The “Right to Shovel” statute, which he had championed at the time, was enacted. The new rule was a broadening of the previous one, encompassing any type of business or service that might be operated by children.

“No one gets sick because a six-year-lemonade old’s stand didn’t pass a health inspection, and professional vendors aren’t put out of business by the $5 a child could receive from helpful neighbors,” Doherty wrote. “Unfortunately, towns around the country have used those identical arguments to crack down on enterprising youth. It’s complete foolishness that New Jersey should never have tolerated, and I’m glad Governor Murphy agrees.” Governor Murphy was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

