As part of a sex-trafficking investigation, a Gaetz associate wants his sentencing postponed.

An acquaintance of U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz who is charged in a sex trafficking case asked a judge on Tuesday to postpone his sentencing until 2022 so that he could assist with federal agents more fully.

Joel Greenberg, who pled guilty to sex trafficking charges earlier this year, requested that his sentencing be postponed until next March. The extra time will allow the former municipal tax collector from suburban Orlando to sit for interviews with investigators, according to the court document.

According to the court filing, “Mr. Greenberg’s continuous cooperation, which will not be completed prior to his present sentencing date, could have an impact on his final sentence,” which stated that federal prosecutors had not objected to the extension.

After pleading guilty to six federal offenses in May, including child sex trafficking, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to corrupt a public official, Greenberg faces up to 12 years in prison.

Greenberg’s plea agreement with prosecutors calls for him to continue cooperating with a sex trafficking investigation.

Greenberg’s guilty agreement made no mention of Gaetz, a Republican who represents much of the Florida Panhandle. Greenberg’s participation, on the other hand, could help the inquiry into whether Gaetz paid a 17-year-old girl for sex. Gaetz has disputed the charges, claiming they were part of an extortion plan in the past.

In federal investigations, extra time is sometimes required so that investigators can investigate leads and verify what a cooperating defendant is giving them, according to Orlando criminal defense attorney David Hill, who has no connection to the case.

“If this has the potential to bring down a big fish, and the government believes there is anything to it,” Hill said, “they want time to get as much material as possible and verify it as well.”

Meanwhile, a man accused of masterminding the extortion plot tied to Gaetz’s federal sex inquiry pleaded not guilty in federal court in Pensacola on Friday. Stephen Alford’s trial has been rescheduled for December 6.

Authorities alleged Alford was involved in a plan to extort $25 million from a person known only as “D.G.” in court filings. Alford claimed he could get a pardon from then-President Donald Trump in exchange. This is a condensed version of the information.