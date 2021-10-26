As part of a new trial program, A&E patients may be sent home.

Patients who visit Whiston Hospital A&E this week may be referred elsewhere if they aren’t suffering from “life-threatening or serious conditions.”

Patients who visit A&E at Whiston Hospital in Rainhill but do not require emergency care may be directed to a nearby pharmacy, walk-in facility, pharmacy, or urgent treatment center instead, according to the pilot scheme, which begins on Monday this week.

This will “possibly enable patients to be treated faster and closer to home,” according to the Trust.

The experimental plan was prompted by a surge in non-emergency patients in Whiston’s A&E department compared to before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The department has seen almost 4,000 more patients than usual in the last six months, an increase of more than 7% over pre-Covid levels; many of those attendances did not require emergency treatment.

The project intends to “ensure patients are seen in the correct healthcare facility at the right time,” according to a representative for the St Helens and Knowsley NHS Trust, which runs Whiston Hospital.

A “substantially better patient experience” is likely to be one of the key benefits of the new experiment.

“It is expected to minimize long unnecessary waits in A&E, with patients being directed to a more appropriate venue for their care while those in urgent need of care are prioritised for treatment in the Emergency Department,” the spokesperson said.

“This will also allow emergency care teams to concentrate on people who are experiencing a medical emergency.”

The new method is intended to preserve social distance in the A&E waiting area, preventing the transmission of Covid-19 and other illnesses to patients and staff.

“As with all other hospitals around the country, we have seen a large rise in demand for services,” said Rob Cooper, Director of Operations. The A&E department at Whiston Hospital continues to be the busiest in Cheshire and Merseyside, and patient safety is always our top concern.

“We must continue to give the greatest possible standard of care to individuals who visit our hospital, thus we must prioritize those who are seeking emergency treatment.”

