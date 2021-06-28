As part of a new study, homeless people will be provided free e-cigarettes.

The research will take place in 32 homeless shelters throughout five UK regions: Scotland, Wales, London, the South East, and the East of England.

Half of the participating centers will give away free e-cigarette starting kits, which usually cost roughly £25.

The residents of the other centers will be assigned to a care group.

The total number of participants in the £1.7 million research trial will be 480, with 240 in each group and 15 from each centre.

“We know that about 70% of persons who are homeless smoke tobacco – this is significantly higher than the UK average of 14.1 percent,” said Prof Caitlin Notley of the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School.

“We also know that e-cigarettes are the most popular method of quitting smoking, with some studies indicating that they are more effective than nicotine gum or patches and far less dangerous than tobacco smoking.

“Electronic cigarettes are hand-held devices that emit a smoke-like vapour when used, simulating the experience of smoking cigarettes.

“They can be an appealing alternative for helping people quit smoking, even if they have previously tried and failed.”

London South Bank University (LSBU) and University College London (UCL) are leading the research project, which includes UEA, Kings College London, Queen Mary University of London, the University of York, Cardiff University, the University of Stirling, and the University of Edinburgh.

The National Institute for Health Research provided funding for it (NIHR).

Professor Lynne Dawkins of LSBU remarked, “We discovered that e-cigarette starting kits worked effectively for participants in our earlier, smaller research experiment.”

“Staff in homeless shelters were willing to help, and we were able to gather the data we required to run a thorough experiment.

“This National Institute for Health Research grant will help fund a much-needed larger experiment to see if providing e-cigarettes to smokers in homeless shelters can help them stop – and. (This is a brief piece.)