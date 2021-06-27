As part of a new research complex, the RHS will create a collection of 400,000 garden plants.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced that as part of its new scientific facility, it plans to create a collection of all 400,000 garden plants in the UK.

It intends to develop the “herbarium,” which currently houses 90,000 dried plant specimens, in order to create a database of garden plant species and their environmental, health, and wellness applications.

The herbarium is part of the RHS Hilltop scientific facility, which debuted at the charity’s Wisley gardens in Surrey for £35 million.

The new facility includes state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosing and investigating plant pests and diseases, as well as doing research on topics ranging from peat substitutes to the most effective watering systems.

RHS Hilltop also has a library with over 28,000 books, including one from the 16th century with images and information about newly brought back from the Americas plants including potatoes, tobacco, and marigolds.

Around 70 scientists and students will be based there, according to the RHS, and there will be an exhibition area, auditorium, teaching studios, offices, and a cafe.

It will be surrounded by a series of gardens concentrating on how plant colors, forms, and smells affect wellbeing, as well as planting for animals and growing cuisines from around the world, and visitors will be able to participate to research through interactive exhibits on the topics.

“We know that the UK’s 30 million gardeners can play a key role in mitigating climate change, avoiding the spread of harmful pests and diseases, and understanding how gardens make us feel better,” said Sue Biggs, RHS director general.

“Today’s opening of RHS Hilltop heralds in a new ‘golden era’ of gardening science, allowing us to better equip gardeners in the present and future with the information they need to help their gardens, and themselves, thrive.”

“In the UK, we have a tremendous diversity of cultivated plants, originating from all over the world, and all have potential as nature-based solutions,” Professor Alistair Griffiths, RHS head of science, said of the herbarium.

“We’re going to concentrate on putting together a database of garden plants and. (This is a brief piece.)