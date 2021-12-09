As part of a massive national park funding effort, the Jefferson Memorial is cleaned and repaired.

As part of a huge increase in financing for national parks, the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. has been given a makeover.

The cleaning and repair of the Jefferson Memorial cost a total of $3.8 million. The memorial’s white marble facade has been cleaned of dust and fractured stone has been repaired. This process was carried out to avoid debris from falling onto memorial visitors. After months of construction, the project was completed in late October.

“The Jefferson Memorial had deteriorated in appearance over the last several years due to biofilm, and the cleaning has restored it to the bright white that people expect and, to be perfectly honest, Thomas Jefferson deserves,” said Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Mall, where the memorial is located.

The Jefferson Memorial isn’t the only place where repairs are being funded. The New River Gorge in West Virginia has had its masonry grills rebuilt. Restoration operations at the Jefferson Memorial and the New River Gorge are among the first to be carried out under The Great American Outdoor Act. This measure, which was passed in 2020, contributes up to $1.6 billion per year for the next five years to national park maintenance. This cash is also available to tribal schools.

In comparison to the larger initiatives currently in the works, the first projects are modest in scale. The exterior of the Statue of Liberty’s stone fort base is being worked on to make it more weatherproof.

Officials at the San Juan National Historic Site in Puerto Rico are also hoping to get funding to help stabilize a nearby cliff so that rocks don’t fall onto the site’s recreation trail. Several additional projects are in the works, ranging from repairs to a nearly 150-year-old brick dam on the Potomac River to enhancements to a Grand Canyon facility.

"With the amount of cash available, the Great American Outdoors Act affords us a once in a lifetime opportunity to take care of some of the huge projects, the large requirements," said Mike Caldwell, associate director of park planning, facilities, and lands for the National Park Service. Caldwell was the one who came up with the money.