As part of a major job announcement, the Port of Liverpool will receive four more massive cranes.

Four massive new cranes have been welcomed into the Port of Liverpool as part of the next phase of a £400 million redevelopment.

The port’s owner, Peel Ports Group, launched four new operational cantilever rail-mounted gantry (CRMG) cranes on Thursday, expanding yard capacity by 15 acres as part of the £400 million Liverpool2 project.

The four new cranes join five others that came earlier this year from Shanghai, bringing the total number of CRMG cranes at the Liverpool2 site to 16.

Liverpool2 is expanding in a multimillion-pound deal with Terminal Investment Limited Sarl, a global terminal company (TiL).

Peel Ports claims that once completed, it will give global shipping corporations reliable access to major import and export hubs in the heart of the UK, allowing them to expand their capacities and meet rising demand.

It went on to say that the next phase of construction will result in the development of over 150 new jobs in the area.

“This key project milestone underlines our continuous investment in our customers and reaction to the Port of Liverpool’s growth trajectory as we enhance our capacity and market share further,” said David Huck, managing director of Peel Ports.

“The bulk of the population of the United Kingdom and Ireland lives closer to the Port of Liverpool than Felixstowe, London, or Southampton, with a catchment area of over 35 million people.

“The Port of Liverpool’s strategic location gives dependable access to key import and export centers in the heart of the United Kingdom, as well as unrivaled connectivity to Ireland via our Irish Sea Hub.”

The new cranes, which have journeyed over 12,000 miles, are intended to help the port enhance throughput and productivity.

They join 12 existing CRMGs and eight ship-to-shore (STS) cranes at Liverpool2, all of which were provided and delivered in phase one of the project by Chinese manufacturer Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co (ZPMC).

Work on the third and final phase of the landside project is planned to be completed by mid-September 2021.

In the second phase, an additional five acres of yard capacity and six CRMGs will be added, bringing the total number of CRMGs and yard capacity to ten.

