As part of a global lockdown escape plan, Boris Johnson wants the entire planet immunized by the end of 2022.

Boris Johnson will call on G7 leaders to “defeat Covid” by vaccinating the entire world by the end of next year, as part of a push for a worldwide surveillance system to detect new varieties before they can put countries back on lockdown.

When the Prime Minister meets with world leaders – including US President Joe Biden – in Cornwall on Friday for the first face-to-face G7 summit since the pandemic struck, he is expected to emphasize the necessity of the worldwide vaccine campaign.

Mr Johnson is urging his counterparts to “rise to the greatest challenge of the postwar era” by “vaccinating the world by the end of next year,” which he claims would be the single greatest feat in medical history.

It comes as Covid-19 cases have continued to rise in the UK, prompting speculations that the Prime Minister is considering delaying his goal of abolishing all restrictions in England by at least two weeks, in order to let more people to be completely vaccinated on June 21.

“I’m appealing on my fellow G7 leaders to join us in ending this horrible pandemic, and commit that we will never let the destruction inflicted by coronavirus happen again,” Mr Johnson said.

According to No. 10, the Prime Minister will tell his counterparts that the world’s largest economies must lower barriers to international vaccine distribution and share surplus doses with developing countries bilaterally and through Covax, a United Nations-backed scheme aimed at providing vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

According to the Sunday Times, the Conservative Party leader is planning to send over 100 million vaccine doses to poorer countries, donating £2 billion worth of vaccines to the global campaign to vaccinate every human against Covid-19 this year.

The majority of the vaccines will be Oxford/AstraZeneca batches, according to the article.

The UK promised in February to contribute any excess doses to Covax, but has yet to donate any of the 400 million doses it has on order, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock claiming there are no extra vaccines. (This is a brief piece.)