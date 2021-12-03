As part of a drive to support local businesses, a Wirral mother is in the limelight.

Small companies throughout the UK are being highlighted this weekend, with a Wirral mum gaining a lot of attention.

Following the coronavirus epidemic, which had a significant impact on the hospitality industry and in some cases resulted in the permanent closure of independent shops, enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments, many small company owners require our assistance more than ever.

That’s why, in honor of Small Business Saturday on December 4, we’re encouraging everyone to #ThinkWhereYouShop and support small businesses as much as possible this holiday season.

The Washington Newsday has teamed up with InYourArea, our sister local news site, and Down Your High Street to encourage everyone to purchase wisely and support small shops this holiday season.

It’s never been easier to spend with independent companies near and far thanks to Down Your High Street, which acts as an online shop window for local bricks and mortar merchants all throughout the UK.

Dan Whytock, the company’s CEO, stated: “Supporting local is all about the future for us.

“When local stores were forced to close owing to the epidemic, it was a frightening reminder of what life would be like if high-street stores were no longer available.

“There’s no place to meet friends, no place to get a cup of coffee, and nothing special about where you live.

“Christmas is the most significant season in retail, accounting for 60% of all sales and providing a critical source of income to fund the costs of local workers, leases, and rates. We risk losing the heart of our communities if we don’t patronize our local businesses during this time.” Sarah Hayes Boutique in Wirral is one small business looking to establish a name for itself.

Sarah Hayes, a self-described “chatterbox,” “made the leap” and opened her own store in 2017 after working in a friend’s gift shop.

The Washington Newsday quoted Sarah, 51, as saying: “I’ve been running my business since 2016, starting off in a friend’s gift shop before moving into my own space in 2017.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion and have a strong affinity for color.”

"I've always been interested in fashion and have a strong affinity for color."