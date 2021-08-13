As part of a Clintons retail promotion, Yankee candles are on sale for 1p.

Customers can get a little Yankee jar candle for 1p when they buy any full price, large jar candle online today from popular store Clintons (August 13).

The greeting card behemoth is releasing a massive summer sale, which includes several Clinton favorites.

Similar discounts have been held by the business in the past, with Yankee Candles available for 1p when customers purchase particular things in-store.

This time, the deal is only available online, and consumers can get a 104g candle jar worth £8.99 for just 1p when they buy any 636g large candle jar.

Pink Sands, inspired by Bermuda’s coasts; Passion Fruit Martini, everyone’s favorite holiday beverage; or a Beach Escape on a summer staycation are just a few of the pleasant aromas available.

Visit www.clintonsretail.com for additional information or to place an order.